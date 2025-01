Clever Octopus Opens Tightly Sealed Jar on First Try

An incredibly clever octopus named Marty quite adeptly figured out how to open a tightly sealed jar for the first time. His human thought this might take a couple of days to figure out, but Marty got it right away.

Watch Marty the Octopus show off his puzzle-solving skills! Can he crack the lid to get his treat? *lid allegedly on tight

Marty showcased this skill again, so his human made it more challenging.

Marty at Play