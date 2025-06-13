A Creative Documentary Series That Explores the Human Connection to the Octopus

Octopus! is a creative, if not somewhat comedic, documentary series on Amazon Prime Video that explores why humans are so fascinated with the octopus and what connects us to these incredible cephalopods.

The series is narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and stars a stop motion Giant Pacific octopus named Doris, which was created by animator Hayley Morris. The series also features comedian Tracy Morgan and a whole host of people who have all sorts of opinions.

Let’s look at the octopus through the eyes of the people who love them, as well as those who think they’re ugly. And along the way, we’ll follow the life of a Giant Pacific Octopus we’ve named “Doris” as she survives in the dark, dangerous ocean.