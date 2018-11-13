Laughing Squid

An Enormous Ocean Sunfish Gets a Full Body Cleaning Using Fish That Happily Nibble Parasites Off Its Skin

In a fascinating BBC Earth video, nature host Liz Bonnin joined a team that traveled down deep into the waters of the Galápagos Islands and captured the rare sight of an absolutely enormous Mola Mola (ocean sunfish). This particular species is the largest bony fish in the world, with some weighing up to over 2,000 pounds. This particular fish surprised to the crew when it decided to do something even more rarely seen, a full body cleaning. Much in the same that fish pedicures work, the sunfish offered up its massive body for other sea dwellers to nibble pesky parasites off its skin.

Liz Bonnin joins researchers in Galapagos to find the huge Mola Mola, the Ocean Sunfish, the heaviest bony fish in the world.



