since i don’t have human friends i did this instead of partying on new year’s eve enjoy (yes i actually bought the damn keyboard for only this one video)

The humorous and talented musician Seth Everman , clad in a striped sweater and occasional sunglasses, stared directly into the camera and skillfully performed the very catchy Oasis song “ Wonderwall ” in a number of genres and instrument styles while trying out all the features of his new, highly sophisticated synthesizer.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!