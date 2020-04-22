Laughing Squid

The New York Public Library Challenges People to Recreate the Covers of Their Favorite Books at Home

by on

Matilda NYPL Challenge

While closed to visitors, The New York Public Library (previously) has challenged people to recreate the cover art from their favorite books with whatever they have at home. The library was inspired by the Getty Museum Art Challenge and the amazing response it received.

We’ve admired all the creative energy some people have been able to muster while they’re staying at home these days. Having an outlet for imagination and play is a great strategy for keeping your energy up and creative juices flowing. After seeing the…the clever responses to the Getty Museum’s similar art challenge, we wanted to get in on the fun. Of course, our muse of choice is book covers!

Jurassic Park NYPL Challenge

Running With Scissors NYPL Challenge

