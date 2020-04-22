The New York Public Library Challenges People to Recreate the Covers of Their Favorite Books at Home

While closed to visitors, The New York Public Library (previously) has challenged people to recreate the cover art from their favorite books with whatever they have at home. The library was inspired by the Getty Museum Art Challenge and the amazing response it received.

We’ve admired all the creative energy some people have been able to muster while they’re staying at home these days. Having an outlet for imagination and play is a great strategy for keeping your energy up and creative juices flowing. After seeing the…the clever responses to the Getty Museum’s similar art challenge, we wanted to get in on the fun. Of course, our muse of choice is book covers!

Channel your creativity and recreate your favorite book covers! Share your book cover reenactments on social media with the hashtag #BookCoverDouble, and see what books others have chosen. https://t.co/sDZS2BWbIo — NY Public Library (@nypl) April 22, 2020

images via NYPL