How a 400 Square Foot Pre-War NYC Apartment Was Optimized Through the Strategic Use of Space

Architectural Digest spoke with architect Robert Garneau of Architecture Workshop PC about how he transformed a 400 square-foot, 1930s pre-war New York City apartment into a sleek, modern home by employing the strategic use of existing space.

Pre-war, people were buying smaller spaces, but at the same time, being pre-war, spaces was cut up in a way which wasn’t optimized. So I think we successfully hit that balance where it’s comfortable. There are moments where slightly confined spaces can be fun. Good design really is aware that there are expansion and contraction of spaces.

The apartment is a pied-à-terre belonging to Disney executive Tracy Underwood, who lives in Los Angeles but travels to New York City often.

At the time, she was living inside a Spanish bungalow-style home in LA’s Silver Lake community and said she wanted the interior aesthetics of the Manhattan apartment to be a departure from her life on the West Coast.