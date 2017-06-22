Nyarageta, Japanese Geta Style Flip Flops Made In the Shape of Calming Cat Silhouettes

The Village Vanguard, an online novelty store in Japan is offering an absolutely adorable line of traditional Geta-style flip-flop sandals that are made in the wonderfully calming shape of cats in repose. The sandals come in a variety of colors and breeds – a multi-colored calico cat, a sleek black cat and a cute little tabby cat. The sandals are waterproof, heatproof and are made with environmentally safe materials.

(translated) Flexible EVA material Use elastic cell foam sponge EVA (environmentally friendly EVA material used). It is so soft that it can be sucked in, and it is strong against water. Also, because it has thickness, it is hard to transmit the heat of the ground to the sole of the foot.

images via Village Vanguard Online Store

via PR Times, RocketNews24