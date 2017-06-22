Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Nyarageta, Japanese Geta Style Flip Flops Made In the Shape of Calming Cat Silhouettes

by at on

Nyarageta Multi

The Village Vanguard, an online novelty store in Japan is offering an absolutely adorable line of traditional Geta-style flip-flop sandals that are made in the wonderfully calming shape of cats in repose. The sandals come in a variety of colors and breeds – a multi-colored calico cat, a sleek black cat and a cute little tabby cat. The sandals are waterproof, heatproof and are made with environmentally safe materials.

(translated) Flexible EVA material Use elastic cell foam sponge EVA (environmentally friendly EVA material used). It is so soft that it can be sucked in, and it is strong against water. Also, because it has thickness, it is hard to transmit the heat of the ground to the sole of the foot.

Nyarageta Styles

Nyarageta Black

Nyarageta Tabby

images via Village Vanguard Online Store

via PR Times, RocketNews24


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.