A Nightly Livestream of the Northern Lights

While we’re all staying the f**k home, we can still explore and enjoy the great big world that’s still out there with various sites that provide livestreams of natural wonders.
Explore.org has done just that with their Aurora Borealis Live Cam, which is located under the aurora belt at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in the northern Canadian town of Churchill, Manitoba. This area, known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World”, is also a wonderful place to view the Northern Lights.
Welcome to nature’s most amazing light show. Located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, Manitoba, this live cam is located directly underneath the aurora oval–one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis, the spectacular atmospheric phenomenon better known as the Northern Lights.
