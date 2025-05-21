A Nostalgic Compilation of Every Greeting and Response When Norm Peterson Walked Into ‘Cheers’

Peacock put together a nostalgic compilation featuring every single time that Norm Peterson walked into the bar in the classic long-running television series Cheers.

It was the show’s repeating gag in every single episode – Norm would open the door and greet everyone, the whole bar yelled “Norm”, someone would ask him a question, and Norm would respond with a clever quip while seating himself in his favorite stool at the bar.

“Afternoon, ev’rybody.” Norm Peterson (George Wendt) is known for his many Normisms when entering Cheers. Welcome him with your best “NOOORM!”

George Wendt, the Emmy-winning actor who played Norm, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, on the 32nd anniversary of the final episode of Cheers. He was 76 years old. His friends and family, which includes nephew Jason Sudeikis, stated that he was deeply loved and will be missed greatly.

George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.

Rest in Peace, George. We’ll always remember you bellying up to the bar for a beer.