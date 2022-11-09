Non-Verbal Comedian Amusingly Explains How He Performs Onstage Without the Ability to Speak

60 Second Docs met with Ahren Belisle, a non-verbal comedian who performs onstage using body language and speech technology.

Belisle was born with a form of cerebral palsy that left him unable to form words. Despite his inability to verbalize, Belisle has gone on to have a very successful career as an engineer, a comedian, and a life coach of sorts.

I’m ahren the comedian! I’m a disabled man who’s been though a lot. I got a degree as a mute disabled man, got jobs and now work as a senior solutions architect as a disabled man, and now I’m a comedian as well! I worked with coaches and therapists to overcome my very real and justified mental limitations with life, anxiety, depression and my toxic tendencies. my intention with my comedy and my content is to spread joy and education through humor

