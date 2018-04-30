Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel demonstrated what will happen when you press non-newtonian fluid through small holes with a hydraulic press. He then pressed cheese, a hunk of ballistic gel, and a pile of crayons through the small holes.
