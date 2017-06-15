Nobody Speak, A Netflix Documentary Examining the Issue of Big Money and Freedom of the Press

The upcoming Netflix documentary entitled Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press takes a deep look at the issue of the very wealthy in the United States and the power that has been exerted over media in the name of that wealth. Using real world examples of Gawker’s demise in 2016 and the 2017 purchase of The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the documentary examines the line that divides the influence of money from that of a free press. Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press premieres on Netflix June 23, 2017.

Journalists are trained to look for stories behind the stories. The reporters investigating the Hulk Hogan sex tape and the sale of the Las Vegas Journal-Review, however, found something unprecedented: billionaires covertly using their fortunes to silence the media. Nobody Speak explores what Peter Thiel’s financial support of the lawsuit against Gawker and Sheldon Adelson’s shadowy purchase of Nevada’s largest newspaper mean for future of journalism, the First Amendment, and the power of the ultra wealthy.