Nobody Dies in Longyearbyen, A Visit to the Arctic Norwegian Town Where the Dead Can’t Be Buried

For his short film “Nobody Dies in Longyearbyen“, Los Angeles filmmaker David Fried traveled over 18 hours to Longyearbyen, Norway to find out more about this northernmost populated town within the Arctic circle, what kind of people live there, how they thrive in their surroundings, the effect that global warming is having on the town resources and why the dead can’t be buried there.

Nobody dies in Longyearbyen, or so goes the rumor. We went to the northernmost city in the world to find out why, and stumbled into the first act of a science fiction flick about something deadly, long buried in the permafrost.

"They say that when you're hit by the polar bug, you never leave." Don't say we didn't warn you. https://t.co/2nxGk6ugDl #climatechange pic.twitter.com/BNjfBdPY8Y — David Freid (@dfreid) September 12, 2017

What happens when permafrost is no longer permanent? Travel to the northernmost city in the world and find out. https://t.co/Bo2KfuDURc pic.twitter.com/MUTnSRanql — Vimeo (@Vimeo) September 13, 2017

