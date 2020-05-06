The Everyman Quality That Makes Ed Harris Equally Skilled at Good Guy and Villainous Roles

Brandon Hardesty of the IMDb series No Small Parts (previously) takes a look at the long, storied career of award-winning actor Ed Harris. Hardesty notes that Harris has a particular “everyman” quality that allows him to play the good guy, the bad guy and all those guys in between with an equal amount of finesse. This probrably explains why the enigmatic Man in Black from Westworld is so incredibly hard to classify.

