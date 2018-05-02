Laughing Squid

A Powerful Ninja 4-in-1 Kitchen System That Blends, Chops, Minces, Grinds, Purees and Spiralizes Food



For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a fantastic deal on the Ninja 4-in-1 Auto-iQ Kitchen System for Blending, Processing & Spiralizing, a powerful and convenient countertop appliance that acts as a blender, a food processor, ice crusher and spiralizer that makes vegetable noodles in three different sizes. Ninja 4-in-1 Auto-iQ Kitchen System is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $139 – a 47% discount on its original retail price of $260.

Whether you’re short on time or inspiration (or both), cooking at home every day can be hard. That’s why we created the Ninja 4-in-1 Kitchen System with Auto-iQ Boost. Technically it can chop, mince, grind, puree, spiralize, and blend. But food is about more than technicalities. All the components of your Ninja 4-in-1 Kitchen System work together to create meals that not only feel good to make but taste good, too. Now that you’ve got all the tools in one place, it’s time to turn those delicious ideas into scrumptious realities.

Ninja 4 in 1 High Speed Blending

Ninja® 4-in-1 Kitchen System™ (Blender, Processor, Spiralizer, High Speed Blending Cup)

Ninja® 4-in-1 Kitchen System™ (Blender, Processor, Spiralizer, High Speed Blending Cup) Veggies

Ninja® 4-in-1 Kitchen System™ (Blender, Processor, Spiralizer, High Speed Blending Cup) Fruit

Ninja® 4-in-1 Kitchen System™ (Blender, Processor, Spiralizer, High Speed Blending Cup) Processor

