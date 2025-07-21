A Colossal Heavy Metal Mashup Featuring the Nine Inch Nails Song ‘Terrible Lie’

Prolific remix master Bill McClintock created a colossal heavy metal mashup that combines the Nine Inch Nails song “Terrible Lie” with the inimitable Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing the Name” and a number of other rock bands that share similar themes. This includes Dio, Soundgarden, Judas Priest, Pantera, KISS, Black Sabbath, Billy Squier, Alice in Chains, and Metallica.

Music used in this mashup:

Nine Inch Nails – Terrible Lie

Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name

Dio – Holy Diver

Soundgarden – Outshined

Judas Priest – Hot Rockin’ and You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

KISS – All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose

Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone

Black Sabbath – Into the Void

Billy Squier – The Stroke

Alice in Chains – Them Bones

Metallica – Sad But True