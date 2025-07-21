A Colossal Heavy Metal Mashup Featuring the Nine Inch Nails Song ‘Terrible Lie’
Prolific remix master Bill McClintock created a colossal heavy metal mashup that combines the Nine Inch Nails song “Terrible Lie” with the inimitable Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing the Name” and a number of other rock bands that share similar themes. This includes Dio, Soundgarden, Judas Priest, Pantera, KISS, Black Sabbath, Billy Squier, Alice in Chains, and Metallica.
Music used in this mashup:
Nine Inch Nails – Terrible Lie
Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name
Dio – Holy Diver
Soundgarden – Outshined
Judas Priest – Hot Rockin’ and You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
KISS – All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose
Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
Black Sabbath – Into the Void
Billy Squier – The Stroke
Alice in Chains – Them Bones
Metallica – Sad But True