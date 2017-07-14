A Hypnotic Music Video That Mirrors the Psychology of the Lyrics in the Nine Inch Nails Song ‘Less Than’

In the truly hypnotic music video for the Nine Inch Nails (NIN) song “Less Than“, old school video games are vividly recalled with distinct nods to classic thrillers such as A Clockwork Orange and Poltergeist, both of which mirror the same psychological schism found in the lyrics. The video was directed by Brook Linder and song is from the newly released NIN EP “Add Violence“.

Add Violence finds Nine Inch Nails becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time. The sonic palette expands significantly from not the actual events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance. The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filled cover artwork and accompanying physical component, available exclusively through the NIN.com store.