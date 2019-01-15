Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Nighttime Skiing Lit by Red Flares Fired Overhead

by at on

Nicolas Vuignier, a professional skier from Switzerland who previously created a 360º video by swinging an iPhone in circles above his head, went nighttime skiing by the light of bright red flares flying overhead. This incredible feat was captured in the short film “Heatseeker” by Jules Guarneri, which took four years to make.

I’ve been filming with Nico Vuignier for 8 years now and we just released our fifth collab ‘Heatseeker’, one of the craziest idea Nico came up with. Nico first wanted to light the sky and ski under it in 2015, and here we are after 4 years of countless nights and tests in the mountains.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP