Nighttime Skiing Lit by Red Flares Fired Overhead

Nicolas Vuignier, a professional skier from Switzerland who previously created a 360º video by swinging an iPhone in circles above his head, went nighttime skiing by the light of bright red flares flying overhead. This incredible feat was captured in the short film “Heatseeker” by Jules Guarneri, which took four years to make.

I’ve been filming with Nico Vuignier for 8 years now and we just released our fifth collab ‘Heatseeker’, one of the craziest idea Nico came up with. Nico first wanted to light the sky and ski under it in 2015, and here we are after 4 years of countless nights and tests in the mountains.