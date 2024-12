A Verbal Mashup of ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and the Classic Cake Song ‘The Distance’

Erik Stix verbally mashed together the inimitable words of “The Night Before Christmas” with the melody of the classic Cake song “The Distance”. The cadence of the poem worked very well with the half-spoken meter for which the band is famously known.

Christmas Cake, anyone? Merry Gen Xmas to all!

Thanks Chip Beale!