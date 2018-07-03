Why Newscasters in the United States Report In Neutral, Non-Regional, Distinctly Illustrative Tones

Austin McConnell, a man who knows words, explained why newscasters across the United States report in the same, neutral, non-regionally identifying, distinctly illustrative way. As it turns out, this cadence is specifically taught so that a reporter can go from market to market without betraying from where they originally came.

“Newscaster’s Voice” is actually something taught in journalism and broadcasting schools called non-regional diction or the general American accent. It’s a way of pronouncing words that lacks any distinct regional or ethnic characteristics. … folks who watch local news generally are less trusting of reporters if their accent doesn’t match that of the town so it’d be hard to get hired as a reporter