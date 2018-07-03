Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Why Newscasters in the United States Report In Neutral, Non-Regional, Distinctly Illustrative Tones

by at on

Austin McConnell, a man who knows words, explained why newscasters across the United States report in the same, neutral, non-regionally identifying, distinctly illustrative way. As it turns out, this cadence is specifically taught so that a reporter can go from market to market without betraying from where they originally came.

“Newscaster’s Voice” is actually something taught in journalism and broadcasting schools called non-regional diction or the general American accent. It’s a way of pronouncing words that lacks any distinct regional or ethnic characteristics. … folks who watch local news generally are less trusting of reporters if their accent doesn’t match that of the town so it’d be hard to get hired as a reporter


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP