Why NYC Buildings Still Have Wooden Water Towers

Cheddar explains why the incredibly modern buildings of New York City still sport old looking water towers on their respective roofs. One reason is that these wooden tanks are far more efficient, less expensive than steel tanks and far easier to maintain. Additionally, the wooden water towers have become a de facto cultural icon of New York City itself.

Wooden water towers serve as a critical role in New York’s utility infrastructure but they also play a role in the identity of the city and local artists often pay tribute. Like the stained glass piece in Brooklyn by artist Tom Fruin because the water towers are so iconic to New York it would be sad to see them leave the skyline. It’s almost asking to take the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building out of the skylines

Here’s a stained glass tribute to the New York City water tower by Tom Fruin.