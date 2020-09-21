New York City Artist Alters 50th Street Subway Station Mosaic in a Heartfelt Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

New Yorkers are known for their heartfelt subway tributes to legends who have died, and the late, greatly missed US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who tragically passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 87 years old, proved to be no exception to this practice.

With a heavy heart, artist Adrian Wilson, in collaboration with production artist Matt Duncan, temporarily altered the C train’s 50th Street subway station identifying mosaic, replacing the “50” with “RU so that it read “RUth Street”. The homage was even more appropriate as Bader Ginsburg was a native New Yorker who grew up in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

I love it when a plan comes together…RIP RBG from NYC.

Artists and illustrators from all over the United States and elsewhere have been paying amazing tribute to the memory of this extraordinary woman.

RIP RBG – we will miss you so. Your legacy will live on forever.

via Gothamist