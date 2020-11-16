Performer Perfectly Personifies a NYC Subway Rat

Performer Jonothon Lyons hilariously dresses up like a giant rodent named Buddy and scurries around New York City streets acting like a typical subway rat. This means sniffing around food (particularly pizza), creeping up upon and scaring unsuspecting people, riding escalators, and climbing onto bridges, garbage pails, and subway tracks.

Lyons is an extremely accomplished actor, singer, and performer, who became Buddy the Rat to showcase his physical performance ability.

Jonothon Lyons is an Interdisciplinary Artist based in New York City. Performance credits include Blue Man Group, Sleep No More, Off the Main Road (Williamstown Theater Festival), Moisés Kaufman’s El Gato con Botas, Basil Twist’s Symphonie Fantastique, and Anthony Minghella’s Madama Butterfly (The Met). He is a proud member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, The Dramatists Guild, and AGMA.

Buddy even gets a little affection now and then.