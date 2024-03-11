Examining the Multitude of Street Signs in New York City

Jack Coyne of Public Opinion walked the entire length of Manhattan, looking at the multitude of street signs around him and what they had to say. Along the way, he noticed how the signs changed with each New York City neighborhood and talked to the people in those neighborhoods to see how the signs affected them.

This is a video about signs in New York City. We’re at the very tip top of Manhattan right now and we’re going to walk all the way down and see how many signs we can find along our route. But what if we stopped to pay attention to what they all have to say.

How One Sign Inspired a Man to Run for Office

Ken Gibson of Washington Heights told Coyne that he was so incensed by a sign indicating the closure of a local park and a promise to reopen in 2020 that he decided to run for city council. He didn’t expect to win, but he wanted to make his voice heard.

As the song says, “Signs, signs, everywhere are signs”.