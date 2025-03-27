The Elaborate Hidden Details of Three of New York City’s Most Iconic Landmark Skyscrapers

In the premiere episode of the online series Attention to Detail, architectural historian Tony W. Robins took an in-depth look at three of the most iconic landmark skyscrapers in New York City – the Woolworth Building, the Chrysler Building, and the Empire State Building – noting every detail from the sub-floor to the roof of in each. Robins also examined the era, the style of each building, and the personalities behind the architects who built them.

From the Art Deco brilliance of the Chrysler Building to the towering dominance of the Empire State and the gothic grandeur of the Woolworth, we break down their design innovations, engineering marvels, and the competitive spirit that shaped New York’s skyline.

Robins further noted that each of these buildings were once considered one of the tallest buildings in the world, along with the Sears Tower in Chicago.

Six of the seven buildings which claimed the title of “World’s Tallest Building” in the 20th century. Six were in Manhattan one was in Chicago, the Sears Tower. And there was a real competition going on in the 20s, between the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building and the Bank of Manhattan, which did not ever win that title. When the Empire State Building opened it took the title of world’s tallest building from the Chrysler Building.

via Open Culture