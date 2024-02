The Ongoing Popularity of Dollar Pizza in New York City

Filmmakers Travis Wood and Alex Mallis created the ultimate film about pizza in New York City with Dollar Pizza Documentary, a short film that extolls the benefits and drawbacks of pizza slices that cost a dollar or less. In a city as expensive as New York, however, it is good to know that you can be fed well for very little money.

In a city full of pizza, the dollar slice reigns supreme.

via Vimeo Staff Picks