Amazing ROV Footage of a Newly Discovered Bumpy Snailfish in the Abyssal Zone of Monterey Bay

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), in collaboration with SUNY Geneseo and scientists from both the University of Montana and the University of Hawaii at Manoa aboard the Western Flyer, captured absolutely stunning ROV footage of a new species of deep-sea snailfish taken by the Doc Ricketts in the abyssal zone of Monterey Bay.

MBARI’s advanced underwater technology is revealing the remarkable species that thrive in the deep sea. In 2019, MBARI researchers encountered an unfamiliar pink snailfish swimming just above the seafloor. New research from MBARI collaborators has confirmed this individual represents a species previously unknown to science: the bumpy snailfish