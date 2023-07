Jamie Dupuis, a talented musician who plays wonderful acoustic covers of popular songs, performed a haunting cover of the 1987 INXS song “Never Tear Us Apart” on his famous harp guitar. Dupuis’ partner Emma McDaniel provided fitting vocals for the song.

Hey everyone, here’s our version of the classic 1987 hit by INXS (Never Tear Us Apart). We hope you enjoy this take. Feat. Emma McDaniel on vocals.