Rick Astley Recreates the Music Video for His Rickroll Song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ As an Insurance Ad

The inimitable Rick Astley hilariously recreated the music video for his famous Rickroll song “Never Gonna Give You Up” to turn it into an ad for CSAA Auto Insurance.

Astley, who is incredibly self-aware, put on the turtleneck, raincoat, then the blue blazer and striped shirt of yore, and performed the song as if no time had passed while dancers were touting the services of the insurance company that will never let you down or hurt you.

Our legendary service is never gonna let you down…you can start saving today on auto and home coverage that would never run around and desert you.