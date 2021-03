A newly neutered dog named Riv who was outside for the first time in a week, saw the dreaded “cone of shame” that he’d had to wear on the patio table. He grabbed the device then proceeded to take out all of his (understandable) frustrations. Riv refused to let go of the cone, even when his human John told him that it was dead.

His first day free and alone outside after being neutered. He spent over a week locked up, wearing the cone. He took it off a patio table

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips