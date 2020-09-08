Artist Creates Illuminating ‘Neon’ Signs With Spray Paint

New York City street artist Adam Kiyoshi Fujita, aka Adam Fu, talked to Art Insider about his beautifully illuminating urban murals that look like they are glowing with neon, but instead are made with a clever technique using spray paint. Fujita has embraced this style as a metaphor for “keeping the lights on”.

Adam Fu creates signs and images that trick the eyes into seeing them as neon lights. Each line or spray of paint is placed intentionally to recreate the glow of a real neon light. His work brings a nostalgic feeling from a time when neon signs were popularly used all over the world..

via Boing Boing