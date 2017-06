In a somewhat theologically-themed episode of the animated series “What I Learned” by Quoted Studios, legendary singer/songwriter Neil Young spoke with Esquire writer-at-large Cal Fussman in 2006 about his pagan beliefs and knowing where he can always goto find his religion.

I think I found peace in paganism. Jesus didn’t go to church, okay, so I’m way back there. I go to the forest, I go to the wheat fields, I go in the river, I go where the wind is. That’s my church.