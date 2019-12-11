Laughing Squid

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Give a Home Tour of Their Beautiful Holiday-Themed Harlem Brownstone

In 2016 we wrote about Neal Patrick Harris replying to 73 questions inside his beautifully eclectic, renovated brownstone in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. In 2019, Harris and his partner David Burtka welcomed the Architectural Digest series Open Door (previously) inside to showcase their wonderful home full of holiday decorations by Balsam Hill. Each room inside the brownstone was appropriately decorated for the season.

The playful couple also showed off some of their original tchotchkes around the home including an apothecary cabinet filled with all sorts of treats, their monkey bar, an old-timey phonograph, an animatronic parrot named Paulie and their “fancy Christmas tree”.

