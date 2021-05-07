Negativland Performs Remote NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The legendary San Francisco Bay Area band Negativland performed a wonderful NPR Tiny Desk Concert from their respective homes. The band released their 14th studio album The World Will Decide in October 2020, much of which takes aim at the effect technology has on society. Despite this powerful premise, however, the concert had to be done entirely through video chat.

It may at first seem that Negativland’s sound collage is an unlikely candidate for a Tiny Desk concert, but honestly, how many bands can you think of making music since the late 1970s while sitting pretty much at their desks? Formed in the Bay Area, Negativland is proud subverters of culture, causing trouble while having fun.