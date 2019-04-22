Negativland Warns About Data Privacy in a Dystopian Music Video for the Spoken Word Song ‘More Data’

A rather dystopian video by Ryan Worsley for the Negativland spoken word song “More Data”, warns of data privacy violations within a surveillance state. The lyrics also address the origins of how we got here in the first place.

When did online life become a non-stop Turing test? And when did humans become the ones who are failing it? It began nearly two decades ago when advertising models staked out their territory over the data used to structure our online lives. Without legal recognition of the right to digital self-ownership, this ‘person’ must not exist.

The song is from the “second of two forthcoming and interconnected albums”.