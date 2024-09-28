Whimsical Needle Felted Mice With Custom Outfits

Brazilian needle artist Kel Felts creates wonderfully whimsical needle felted mice (and other animals) that wear custom outfits that are also made by hand. Each mouse has a distinctive personality as signified by their clothing and the stories Kel tells about them. Kel said that needle-felting is something that she took up when she was young and it helped her through difficult times.

I found comfort and creativity in felting during childhood, and it became more than just an art form. It became a way for me to navigate my struggles with anxiety and autism. Each time I create a felted creature, it brings me a sense of peace, and it’s my hope that they bring that same whimsical joy to others.

Some of the mice are available for purchase through the Kel Felts Ko-fi Shop.