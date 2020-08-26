Tiny Needle Felted Animals That Are Adorably Realistic

Canadian artist Teri Gullom creates tiny needle felted animals that are absolutely adorable. Each animal is made from soft wool and features glass eyes for an incredibly realistic look. Gullon told My Modern Met that creating these miniatures brings her a great deal of joy.

When I first discovered needle felting, my goal was simply to create something adorable to make me smile…I became immediately addicted, literally pulling all-nighters to finish a piece.

Gullom’s needle felted animals are available for purchase through her FineFeltedFigures Etsy Shop.

via My Modern Met