A Beautiful isiZulu Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sung Alongside a Gorgeous Visual Story

The talented members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir in South Africa performed a beautifully layered cover of the classic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the isiZulu language while telling a gorgeous visual tribal story to accompany the song.

According to the choir, this was a tribute to Freddie Mercury‘s roots.

This heartfelt homage of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen imagines what the song might have sounded like if Freddie Mercury’s musical journey had never left Africa, the continent of his birth.

This project took over a year to produce

Over a year and a half in the making, reimagining one of the greatest and most complex songs of all time has been a truly unforgettable experience for us. 

