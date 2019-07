Musician szaynoun celebrated his newly minted status as a naturalized United States citizen with a blazing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his brand-new Ibanez electric guitar that he’d received the night before the ceremony.

My new guitar arrived the day before I became a US citizen (Murican). I decided to record this to celebrate both. Star-Spangled Banner on overdrive.

Rock on brother. And welcome!

