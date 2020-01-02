Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘The Cup’, A Clever NASCAR ESPN Plastic Cup That Let Fans Enjoy Beverages Without Missing the Action

by on

The Cup WKNYC ESPN

In 2009, a creative team at Wieden and Kennedy New York created a very cleverly designed wide-mouth plastic giveaway cup for their client ESPN. This cup featured two cutaways on the far side that let NASCAR fans enjoy their favorite beverage quite comfortably without having to take their eyes off the track.

Gordon The Cup NASCAR ESPN

The design was so clever that it received a “Bronze” accommodation from the 2009 One Club for Creativity Show Awards.

via Jalopnik

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved