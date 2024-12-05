A Cozy NASA Yule Log Video That Features a Rocket Engine Taking Off Inside the Fireplace

NASA shared a cozy eight-hour Yule log video for the holidays that features a rocket engine in the midst of takeoff inside a fireplace.

Just what you need for the holidays… the coziness of a crackling and roaring rocket engine! Technically, this fireplace packs the heat of the SLS rocket’s four RS-25 engines and a pair of solid rocket boosters – just enough to get you to the Moon! (And get through the holidays with your in-laws.)

This rocket engine was modeled after the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that sent Artemis I on its way to the moon and back.

This glowing mood-setter is brought to you by the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket that launched Artemis I on its mission around the Moon and back on Nov. 16, 2022. 8.8 million pounds of total thrust – and a couple glasses of eggnog – might just be enough to make your holidays merry.