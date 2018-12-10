Laughing Squid

The NASA InSight Lander Documents the Sound of Wind Upon the Surface of the Mars Elysium Planitia

On May 5, 2018, the NASA InSight Lander was launched into space with a highly sensitive seismometer onboard. Just a few days after making landfall on the surface of Mars, the seismometer picked up the beautiful sound of the blowing winds coming off of the Elysium Planitia, a broad plain that straddles the planet’s equator.

The spacecraft’s seismometer and air pressure sensor picked up vibrations from 10-15 mph (16-24 kph) winds as they blew across Mars’ Elysium Planitia on Dec. 1, 2018. Two very sensitive sensors on the spacecraft detected these wind vibrations: an air pressure sensor inside the lander and a seismometer sitting on the lander’s deck, awaiting deployment by InSight’s robotic arm.

Seismometer NASA InSight Lander



