NASA Announces a Return to the Moon (and Beyond)

In the beautiful video “We Are NASA”, narrator Mike Rowe extolls the incredible accomplishments of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) over the past 60 years and enumerates the agency’s plan to return to the Moon and places beyond.

We’ve taken giant leaps and left our mark in the heavens. Now we’re building the next chapter, returning to the Moon to stay, and preparing to go beyond. We are NASA – and after 60 years, we’re just getting started.



