‘Narcos’ Returns for a Third Season With the Rise of the Cali Cartel After the Fall of Escobar

Many fans familiar with Columbian history might have thought that the excellent Netflix series Narcos ended with the death of Pablo Escobar at the end of season two, but a teaser trailer for season three tells otherwise. The third season picks up after the fall of El Patrón and the substantive rise of the Cali Cartel.
Escobar was only the beginning. #Narcos pic.twitter.com/GVUeHa2n5r
— Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) July 13, 2017
It was Cocaine Inc. and they ran it like it was a Fortune 500 company. #Narcos pic.twitter.com/nVx47NrHXo
— Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) July 16, 2017