How Narcissism Is Rooted In Self-Hatred

In a rather timely episode of their very insightful animated video series, the School of Life explains the origins of narcissism, the behaviors associated with narcissism and how of narcissism is actually rooted in the insecurity of having an extremely low opinion oneself rather than a sense of inflated self-worth.

Most of the problems of the world are created by people who cannot inwardly believe in their own worth; those who grew up with a searing hatred and shame about who they were – and who now cannot stop insistently claiming an attention of which they were once deprived. One has to despise oneself really rather a lot before it ever seems like a good idea to devote one’s life to trying to prove valuable in the eyes of complete strangers.