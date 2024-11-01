Cheeky Myna Bird Photobombs Traffic Camera Over a New Zealand Highway

A cheeky little myna bird landed on a traffic camera over a New Zealand highway and completely photobombed the view of the road and left quickly afterward. The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi had some clever puns about their unexpected visitor.

Just a myna annoyance as we’re trying to monitor the roads. Wishing a great week ahead to everyone except this bird brain that needs to myna its own business.

These birds are not native to New Zealand and are know for being aggressive towards other birds (and traffic cameras).

The myna bird is a pest in New Zealand – it’s aggressive towards our native birds, destroying their nests, eating native fruit, and taking over other birds’ territory. Definitely not a welcome pop-in.