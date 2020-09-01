fbpx

A Face Covering Pullover Hoodie With Mute Symbols on the Hood That Indicate the Need to Be Left Alone

Danielle Baskin, a brilliant designer in San Francisco who makes wonderfully “trendy dystopian items”, has created a bespoke “Mute Suit” that consists of a black pullover sweatshirt with video chat mute symbols on the hood. This hoodie is made to be worn backward so that the hood becomes a face covering that lets the wearer’s anti-social intentions be known.

Made a special hoodie to wear in public when I don’t feel like participating in a conversation


