A Face Covering Pullover Hoodie With Mute Symbols on the Hood That Indicate the Need to Be Left Alone

Made a special hoodie to wear in public when I don’t feel like participating in a conversation. pic.twitter.com/E36HNIOhLW — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) September 1, 2020

Danielle Baskin, a brilliant designer in San Francisco who makes wonderfully “trendy dystopian items”, has created a bespoke “Mute Suit” that consists of a black pullover sweatshirt with video chat mute symbols on the hood. This hoodie is made to be worn backward so that the hood becomes a face covering that lets the wearer’s anti-social intentions be known.