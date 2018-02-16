19 Year Old Musical Wunderkind Perfectly Recreates Pink Floyd Songs From Various Eras All by Himself

Ewan Cunningham, a truly talented musician from Falkirk, Scotland has perfectly recreated a number of Pink Floyd songs from various eras, playing all the instruments, doing the vocals and mixing the tracks all by himself. Included in these covers are songs such as “Echos“, “Arnold Layne“, “Mother“, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond“, “Pigs on the Wing Parts 1 and 2” and “Careful With That Axe Eugene“. According to Cunningham, he started playing music at a very early age.
….self taught musician. I started playing drums at the age of 4 and I’m now a multi-instrumentalist playing drums, guitar, bass, keyboards and vocals. I’ve been teaching myself to mix, record, film, edit and produce music since I was 10 years old and this is my passion.
via Open Culture