Musician Plays Resounding Trombone Performance Inside an Empty Swimming Pool

Trombone in an empty swimming pool sounds crazy. pic.twitter.com/b0xzQWXswN — Tam Emslie (@Tamarionette) March 27, 2022

As part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival, multi-instrumentalist Michael Owers gave a resounding trombone performance inside an empty swimming pool at the newly refurnished Bon Accord Baths.

The last few days have been brilliant and very surreal. @SaveBonAccBaths #aberdeenjazzfestival https://t.co/CGij8u9z9i — Michael Owers (@MichaelOwers) March 27, 2022

His and other performances were part of a separate event that took place at the Baths.

We’ve expanded our range of venues to include some stunning and unexpected settings. Most notably, we will be presenting a series of specially-commissioned performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths as well as inviting you to step inside the magnificent, wood-panelled Society of Advocates.

A non-profit group is working to ensure that the Baths remain open to the Aberdeen public.

We are a registered local charity working towards the aim of saving the iconic art-deco Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen.

via Digg