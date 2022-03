Musician Remotely Performs ‘The Blue Danube’ on the Piano Using Strings Attached to His Fingers

Musician Vinheteiro attached ten individual strings to the keys of his instrument attached the looped ends to his fingers and performed the iconic waltz “The Blue Danube” by Johann Strauss II while sitting six feet away from his piano. Just like name undecided, Vinheteiro wanted to play his instrument remotely. As always, Vinheteiro stared straight at the camera during his performance.

To play the piano remotely, I tied some string to my fingers and the piano, and played a famous song.